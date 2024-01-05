The January transfer window could be crucial for Sheffield Wednesday’s hopes of surviving in the Championship.

A nightmare start to the season left the Owls stranded at the bottom of the league, although Danny Rohl has overseen an uplift in form since replacing Xisco Munoz.

However, survival may still prove a tall order with Wednesday sat in the relegation zone. Some of their Championship rivals are already bolstering ranks, with the likes of Huddersfield Town among those to have taken action early with additions.

The window is still in its infancy and the Hillsborough faithful may have to be patient, but here are the Sports Daily favourites to join the Owls before the window slams shut.

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Tom McGill is among the favourites to join Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Jamie Reid - 7/2

The 29-year-old has been prolific in League One this season, notching 14 goals in 24 appearances. He would not be the most glamorous addition to the Owls frontline but has proven effective this term.

Josh Onomah - 5/1

A former Wednesday loanee, Onomah is still a free agent having been released by Preston North End last year.

Devante Cole - 11/2

Cole has been ruthless in front of goal for Barnsley this season and many Reds fans may be fearing his form has put him in the shop window. He has already been the subject of transfer speculation but the Oakwell faithful will be hoping he stays put.

Alex Smithies - 7/1

Cameron Dawson has come under fire more than once this season, leading to speculation that Wednesday may recruit between the sticks. Smithies is a vastly experienced stopper at Championship level but is not first choice at Leicester City.

Jonson Clarke-Harris - 8/1

The forward looked set to leave Peterborough United in the summer before a move to Bristol Rovers fell through at the eleventh hour. With a switch now once again a possibility, clubs may wish to test the Posh resolve.

Tom McGill - 10/1

Canada-born McGill has spent the entirety of his professional career contracted to Brighton & Hove Albion, but has struggled for minutes with the Seagulls. A fresh start could potentially give him game time crucial for his development.

Marc Albrighton - 12/1