Football round-up: Lee Grant on Lee Nicholls' Huddersfield Town future, Leeds United targets on move

Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant says he wants Lee Nicholls to stay at the club despite the arrival of Owen Goodman.

The 21-year-old has arrived on loan from Crystal Palace, the first goalkeeper signed by Grant, who played that position during a career which included time with Sheffield Wednesday.

It looks like a threat to Nicholls, first-choice goalkeeper in his four years at the club, and named in the Championship team of the year when the Terriers finished third in the division in 2022.

But Grant, who has not finished his recruitment for his first summer as a manager, is keen to retain the Merseysider, and Jacob Chapman.

Asked if either could leave, Grant told the BBC: "I hope not.

"I was really clear with the squad, actually, when it comes to what I think we need. That really is as many good players in the building as we can have and as much depth within each position as we can get.

"The reality for most football clubs is you need three good goalkeepers and I think what we have right now is three really good goalkeepers.

"Do I want that to change? Absolutely not.

WANTED: Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"The same with every other position we want as much strength, as much depth as we can get."

As well as Goodman, the League One club have signed free transfers Ryan Ledson, Sean Roughan, Marcus Harness, Murray Wallace and Joe Low, plus loanee Josh Feeney. But Grant is not done yet.

"We don't look at things (that) we need exactly that or exactly this in this specific role, we look at things collectively as a whole to make sure by the end of this window we're in a really good position," he said.

"If you just look at it from a sheer numbers perspective you're talking about 12 bodies out and six or seven bodies on the way in. So there's probably work for us to do there still."

MOVING ON: Callum Wilson waves to Newcastle United's Gallowgate End (Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leeds United target Callum Wilson has confirmed he is leaving Newcastle United after his St James' Park contract expired. The England striker, a £20m signing from Bournemouth in 2020, said: "It's time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon."

Newcastle have been linked with former Sheffield United forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Meanwhile, Slavia Prague coach Jindrich Trpisovsky has said he expects another Elland Road-linked player – left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf – to leave this summer but with West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Atalanta also linked, the 20-year-old's destination is unclear.

Only full-back Colechin has played for the Blades' first team – in last season's FA Cup.

They have also signed Max Asante-Boakye from Aston Villa, with the 18-year-old initially joining the development squad.

Teenage Middlesbrough right-back Josh Dede has had surgery on a toe injury.

The 19-year-old joined from Celtic in January but is yet to make his senior debut for the Teessiders, although he was an unused substitute for five league matches in February and March.

He suffered an injury playing for the under-21s in March which was suspected to be a fractured toe.