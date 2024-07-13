Former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town defender joins League Two club after Stoke City exit
The 25-year-old was allowed to seek pastures new at the end of last season, bringing an end to a lengthy association with the Potters. During his time at the club, he had two loan spells in Yorkshire.
He amassed 15 appearances for Barnsley during the 2022/23 campaign before linking up with Huddersfield last year. His time at the John Smith’s Stadium proved difficult and he was afforded just 13 outings.
Salford have now offered Edwards a fresh start in the fourth tier, landing the former England youth international on a two-year deal.
Speaking to Salford’s official website, he said: “I’ve been around League One and the Championship, but also the MLS [with New York Red Bulls] where I played for two seasons and that was a great experience for me, and I felt that that was probably the main one which allowed me to grow as a player.
“It was an amazing experience, obviously all the travelling that you get to do and all the stadiums you get to play in, and it was quite a young team I was joining, it made me grow as a person, as I had to mature a bit more having played in the English leagues, it was very beneficial for me.”
Salford finished 20th in League Two last term and will be looking to improve considerably with former Leeds United coach Karl Robinson at the helm.
Edwards said: “I want to be very successful as an individual, but also as a team. I know how much ambition this club has and I want to move forward whilst I am here.
“I am honestly delighted to sign; I couldn’t wait to do it, and I am so happy I have come up as you obviously get a feel for the environment and I am loving my time here already, so I cannot wait to get going with the boys.”
