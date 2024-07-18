Cambridge United have signed former Barnsley midfielder Korey Smith following his Derby County exit.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old helped Derby clinch promotion from League One last season but left Pride Park following the expiry of his contract. However, Cambridge have moved to end his free agent status and bring him on board.

He has penned a two-year deal at the Abbey Stadium, following another former Barnsley midfielder in Gary Gardner through the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After putting pen to paper, Smith said: “When I went down to the training ground last week I had a really good chat with the manager. He told me the club’s ideas and plans for the future, where they saw me in that, and I felt a good connection.”

Korey Smith left Derby County at the end of the 2023/24 season. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Cambridge are led by Garry Monk, who counts Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday among his former clubs. He spent the bulk of his playing career at Swansea City but did have a stint at Barnsley.

Monk said: “Korey is another signing of real pedigree, having spent the vast majority of his career playing in the Championship or fighting for promotion out of League One. He will add quality, experience and a winner’s mentality to the team, so I am delighted to welcome him to the club.”

League One appears destined to throw up some twists and turns next term, with an array of ambitious clubs targeting promotion. Cambridge have now made eight summer signings, Smith being the latest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad