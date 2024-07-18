Former Barnsley, Bristol City and Norwich City midfielder finds new club after Derby County exit
The 33-year-old helped Derby clinch promotion from League One last season but left Pride Park following the expiry of his contract. However, Cambridge have moved to end his free agent status and bring him on board.
He has penned a two-year deal at the Abbey Stadium, following another former Barnsley midfielder in Gary Gardner through the door.
After putting pen to paper, Smith said: “When I went down to the training ground last week I had a really good chat with the manager. He told me the club’s ideas and plans for the future, where they saw me in that, and I felt a good connection.”
Cambridge are led by Garry Monk, who counts Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday among his former clubs. He spent the bulk of his playing career at Swansea City but did have a stint at Barnsley.
Monk said: “Korey is another signing of real pedigree, having spent the vast majority of his career playing in the Championship or fighting for promotion out of League One. He will add quality, experience and a winner’s mentality to the team, so I am delighted to welcome him to the club.”
League One appears destined to throw up some twists and turns next term, with an array of ambitious clubs targeting promotion. Cambridge have now made eight summer signings, Smith being the latest.
Among their new additions is tricky playmaker Taylor Richards, who enjoyed a productive loan spell at Doncaster Rovers in the 2020/21 campaign. The U’s have also recruited James Gibbons, Shayne Lavery, Kelland Watts, Ryan Loft and Vicente Reyes.
