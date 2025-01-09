Former Barnsley defender returns to League One as Burnley sanction loan deal for ex-Manchester United prospect
A former Manchester United prospect, Dodgson joined Burnley in 2020 but is yet to make a first-team breakthrough at Turf Moor.
He had two loan spells away from the Clarets last term, starting the season with Barnsley and ending it in Scotland with Dundee.
In a farewell message to Barnsley following his recall to Turf Moor, Dodgson said: "I'd like to thank my teammates and the coaching staff for making me feel welcome right from the start.
"I'd also like to say a huge thanks to the Barnsley fans who backed me and showed their support which as a young player playing for a club like this is massive.
"I'm confident the team will continue to do well and I'll be keeping an eye on how things are going. You Reds!"
The 21-year-old is now back in the third tier, having joined Burton on a deal running until the end of the season.
After putting pen to paper, Dodgson said: “I’m buzzing to be here, I spoke to the gaffer and we had some very positive conversations so now I’m just really excited to join and give my all for the club at the end of the day.”
Burton have endured a dismal campaign and are rooted to the bottom of the League One table. In an attempt to arrest their struggles, the Brewers recently turned to ex-Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer.
Dodgson is eligible to make his debut for Burton this weekend, when the club will lock horns with 13th-placed Stevenage.
He could feature against Barnsley on Feburary 1, when Burton are scheduled to make the journey to Oakwell.
