Burton Albion have completed the loan signing of former Barnsley defender Owen Dodgson from Championship outfit Burnley.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Manchester United prospect, Dodgson joined Burnley in 2020 but is yet to make a first-team breakthrough at Turf Moor.

He had two loan spells away from the Clarets last term, starting the season with Barnsley and ending it in Scotland with Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a farewell message to Barnsley following his recall to Turf Moor, Dodgson said: "I'd like to thank my teammates and the coaching staff for making me feel welcome right from the start.

"I'd also like to say a huge thanks to the Barnsley fans who backed me and showed their support which as a young player playing for a club like this is massive.

Owen Dodgson spent time on loan at Barnsley during the 2023/24 campaign. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

"I'm confident the team will continue to do well and I'll be keeping an eye on how things are going. You Reds!"

The 21-year-old is now back in the third tier, having joined Burton on a deal running until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After putting pen to paper, Dodgson said: “I’m buzzing to be here, I spoke to the gaffer and we had some very positive conversations so now I’m just really excited to join and give my all for the club at the end of the day.”

Burton have endured a dismal campaign and are rooted to the bottom of the League One table. In an attempt to arrest their struggles, the Brewers recently turned to ex-Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer.

Dodgson is eligible to make his debut for Burton this weekend, when the club will lock horns with 13th-placed Stevenage.