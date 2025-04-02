Former Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers winger Milan Lalkovic has made his third move of the 2024/25 season.

It has been an eventful campaign for the 32-year-old, who was part of the Professional Footballers’ Association’s (PFA) squad of free agents in pre-season.

A statement issued by Rushall read: “We can confirm that Milan Lalkovic has departed our club in order to pursue an opportunity at a club closer to where he is based. We thank him for his efforts and wish him well in the future.”

Milan Lalkovic has represented an array of EFL clubs. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Lalkovic has now returned to the National League North, on the sixth rung of the English football ladder, with a move to Chorley.

He has joined on a non-contract basis with the Magpies sitting fifth and targeting promotion to the National League.

Chorley boss Andy Preece said: "Milan did well against us earlier in the season playing for Rushall and joins us on a non-contract.

Milan Lalkovic started his career at Chelsea. | GettyDean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

“He brings quality, experience and can play in a number of attacking positions. This will give us good options which will be important for us in the run-in."

Lalkovic cut his teeth in Chelsea’s academy but failed to make a first-team breakthrough at Stamford Bridge.