Former Barnsley FC, Doncaster Rovers and Portsmouth winger makes third move of season as switch confirmed
It has been an eventful campaign for the 32-year-old, who was part of the Professional Footballers’ Association’s (PFA) squad of free agents in pre-season.
He was snapped up by non-league outfit Stalybridge Celtic, but later stepped up two divisions to join Rushall Olympic in the National League North. However, he departed after less than five months on the club’s books.
A statement issued by Rushall read: “We can confirm that Milan Lalkovic has departed our club in order to pursue an opportunity at a club closer to where he is based. We thank him for his efforts and wish him well in the future.”
Lalkovic has now returned to the National League North, on the sixth rung of the English football ladder, with a move to Chorley.
He has joined on a non-contract basis with the Magpies sitting fifth and targeting promotion to the National League.
Chorley boss Andy Preece said: "Milan did well against us earlier in the season playing for Rushall and joins us on a non-contract.
“He brings quality, experience and can play in a number of attacking positions. This will give us good options which will be important for us in the run-in."
Lalkovic cut his teeth in Chelsea’s academy but failed to make a first-team breakthrough at Stamford Bridge.
He later represented EFL outfits such as Barnsley, Doncaster, Walsall and Portsmouth, as well as clubs across the continent.
