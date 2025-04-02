Supercomputer predicts League One table with Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, Wrexham and Reading verdicts

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted how the likes of Huddersfield Town, Wrexham and Charlton Athletic will fare in the League One promotion race.

Birmingham City may be running away at the top of the tree in the third tier, but the battle playing out beneath them is tense and thrilling. Wrexham have leapfrogged Wycombe Wanderers into second and could be set for yet another promotion.

Wycombe sit third, three points above a Charlton Athletic side given a new lease of life by Nathan Jones. Similarly to Wrexham, fifth-placed Stockport County have risen from the non-league pyramid and are now eyeing Championship football.

The final play-off spot is occupied by Bolton Wanderers, who rolled the dice by replacing Ian Evatt with Steven Schumacher. Hot on their heels are Reading, who have performed admirably in spite of off-field turbulence.

Huddersfield are also in the play-off hunt but have lost ground and sit eighth. Other outside contenders include Blackpool and Leyton Orient, with Barnsley now nine points adrift of the top six in 11th.

Here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League One table will look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League One table

Here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League One table will look.

Expected points: 36.04

2. 24. Shrewsbury Town

Expected points: 36.04

Expected points: 37.75

3. 23. Cambridge United

Expected points: 37.75

Expected points: 42.58

4. 22. Crawley Town

Expected points: 42.58

