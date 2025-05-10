Former Barnsley FC, Sunderland and Bristol City boss 'offered' head coach role in second tier
The 43-year-old took on his first overseas job in March, taking the reins at Lommel on a temporary basis.
He had completed some work behind the scenes at Manchester City and seemingly made an impression within the City Football Group, of which Lommel are members.
Johnson has overseen a significant improvement at the second-tier club and according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, has been asked to remain in post beyond the end of the season.
A familiar face in South Yorkshire, Johnson spent just under a year in charge of Barnsley. He put the Reds in contention for promotion to the Championship and led them to the EFL Trophy final, but had left for Bristol City before the honours in both competitions could be secured.
Paul Heckingbottom succeeded him at Oakwell and finished the job, while Johnson went on to spend three years in charge of Bristol City.
Stints at Sunderland, Hibernian and Fleetwood Town followed before Johnson was handed the opportunity in Belgium.
Following Johnson’s appointment in March, Lommel’s sporting director James McCarron added: "Lee has had a long career in both England and Scotland. He has worked at major clubs and knows the ropes. We are convinced that a coach of his calibre is exactly what we need now.
"We are very grateful to Ryan Garry for temporarily taking on the responsibility as interim head coach and are happy that he is returning to his role as assistant coach.
“We would also like to thank Kristof Van Hout for his dedication and passion in the role of assistant coach. Kristof will continue as assistant coach of the first team."