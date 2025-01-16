Former Barnsley forward Tom Bradshaw has departed Millwall on a permanent basis over six years on from his move to The Den.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millwall signed the frontman on loan from Barnsley in 2018, later making his move permanent. He amassed over 200 appearances for the Lions but his lengthy association with the club has come to an end.

He has been reunited with his former Millwall boss Gary Rowett, now in charge of 17th-placed Championship outfit Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradshaw said: “This is something that I feel like I need in my career. This is a fresh start, a fresh challenge, and I’m ready to go out and impress everyone here at the club.

Tom Bradshaw made 93 appearances for Barnsley. | Bruce Rollinson

“My aim is to leave everything out on the pitch, that’s the type of player I am. I thrive off scoring goals and ultimately, it’s my job now to do that so I can help the team win games.

“I have seen first-hand this season how strong and competitive the team here is having played against United twice, and this group is one that I want to be involved in.

“The cherry on top is getting to work with Gary again who was my coach for four years, so I know what he wants from me and hopefully we can deliver together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradshaw arrived in Yorkshire in 2016, joining Barnsley after a prolific spell at Walsall. He made 93 appearances for the Reds, scoring 19 goals.

Tom Bradshaw left Barnsley to join Millwall in 2018. | Bruce Rollinson

Oxford boss Rowett said: “He’s a player who has scored 17 goals for me in this league only two years ago, so I know all about his quality as a player and it’s there for everyone to see.

“Also important is that he is a fantastic character and one I know will fit straight into the group and help our dynamic within the training ground.