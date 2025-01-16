Former Barnsley forward ends lengthy association with Millwall to make Championship move as deal confirmed
Millwall signed the frontman on loan from Barnsley in 2018, later making his move permanent. He amassed over 200 appearances for the Lions but his lengthy association with the club has come to an end.
He has been reunited with his former Millwall boss Gary Rowett, now in charge of 17th-placed Championship outfit Oxford United.
Bradshaw said: “This is something that I feel like I need in my career. This is a fresh start, a fresh challenge, and I’m ready to go out and impress everyone here at the club.
“My aim is to leave everything out on the pitch, that’s the type of player I am. I thrive off scoring goals and ultimately, it’s my job now to do that so I can help the team win games.
“I have seen first-hand this season how strong and competitive the team here is having played against United twice, and this group is one that I want to be involved in.
“The cherry on top is getting to work with Gary again who was my coach for four years, so I know what he wants from me and hopefully we can deliver together.”
Bradshaw arrived in Yorkshire in 2016, joining Barnsley after a prolific spell at Walsall. He made 93 appearances for the Reds, scoring 19 goals.
Oxford boss Rowett said: “He’s a player who has scored 17 goals for me in this league only two years ago, so I know all about his quality as a player and it’s there for everyone to see.
“Also important is that he is a fantastic character and one I know will fit straight into the group and help our dynamic within the training ground.
“I believe the team can really benefit from his Championship knowledge. He is a person with an incredible enthusiasm who I am excited to work with again.”
