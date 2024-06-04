Former Barnsley, York City and Grimsby Town man snapped up by club in eighth tier

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Jun 2024, 16:19 BST
Former Barnsley and York City forward Michael Coulson has left Farsley Celtic to join eighth-tier side Bridlington Town.

The veteran joined Farsley in December 2023, linking up with another former York frontman in the club’s player-head coach Clayton Donaldson. He featured regularly in the second half of the season, helping to keep the Celts in the National League North.

He scored a particularly memorable winner in the dying embers of a clash with Curzon Ashton, clinching three points with a stunning long-range free-kick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the 36-year-old has now dropped down two divisions to link up with Bridlington of the Northern Premier League Division One East. In an X post, he explained how travel commitments came into the equation when deciding his future.

Michael Coulson counts York City among his former clubs. Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesMichael Coulson counts York City among his former clubs. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Michael Coulson counts York City among his former clubs. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

He said: “Big thanks to Farsley Celtic for understanding my reasons and allowing me to leave, the travel was just too much with my family commitments, I really enjoyed my time there with a great group of people but now looking forward to a new exciting project at Bridlington Town.”

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Coulson started his career with Scarborough, moving to Barnsley in 2006 before his boyhood club’s demise a year in 2007. He made 25 appearances in a Barnsley shirt, notching two goals.

He left for Grimsby Town in 2010, returning to Yorkshire in 2012 for four years at York City. He racked up 129 appearances for the Minstermen, scoring 22 goals and registering 21 assists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scottish outfit St Johnstone came calling in 2016 but Coulson spent just a season north of the border, joining Scarborough Athletic in a homecoming of sorts in 2017.

Bridlington boss Adrian Costello said: “This is massive for the club, Coulo has had offers in the National League North this season, but when the club’s ambition was explained to him, he chose us.

"Special thanks has to go to Denny (Ingram) for his hard work selling our ambitions to Michael and to David Naylor and the Supporters Trust for their support in making this happen.”

Related topics:Clayton DonaldsonBarnsleyBridlington TownYorkNational League NorthFarsley Celtic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.