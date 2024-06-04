Former Barnsley and York City forward Michael Coulson has left Farsley Celtic to join eighth-tier side Bridlington Town.

The veteran joined Farsley in December 2023, linking up with another former York frontman in the club’s player-head coach Clayton Donaldson. He featured regularly in the second half of the season, helping to keep the Celts in the National League North.

He scored a particularly memorable winner in the dying embers of a clash with Curzon Ashton, clinching three points with a stunning long-range free-kick.

However, the 36-year-old has now dropped down two divisions to link up with Bridlington of the Northern Premier League Division One East. In an X post, he explained how travel commitments came into the equation when deciding his future.

Michael Coulson counts York City among his former clubs. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

He said: “Big thanks to Farsley Celtic for understanding my reasons and allowing me to leave, the travel was just too much with my family commitments, I really enjoyed my time there with a great group of people but now looking forward to a new exciting project at Bridlington Town.”

Coulson started his career with Scarborough, moving to Barnsley in 2006 before his boyhood club’s demise a year in 2007. He made 25 appearances in a Barnsley shirt, notching two goals.

He left for Grimsby Town in 2010, returning to Yorkshire in 2012 for four years at York City. He racked up 129 appearances for the Minstermen, scoring 22 goals and registering 21 assists.

Scottish outfit St Johnstone came calling in 2016 but Coulson spent just a season north of the border, joining Scarborough Athletic in a homecoming of sorts in 2017.

Bridlington boss Adrian Costello said: “This is massive for the club, Coulo has had offers in the National League North this season, but when the club’s ambition was explained to him, he chose us.