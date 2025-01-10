Former York City, Harrogate Town and Birmingham City defender Mitch Hancox has left Chester for another National League North club.

The 31-year-old started his career in the EFL and featured for Birmingham in the second tier of English football.

He later represented Crawley Town and Milton Keynes Dons in League Two but has spent the bulk of his career in the non-league pyramid.

A familiar face in Yorkshire, he has had spells in the National League with both York and Harrogate.

Milton Keynes Dons are among Mitch Hancox's former clubs. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He joined Chester in the summer of 2024, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal. However, Hancox has not seen out the contract and has instead linked up with fellow sixth-tier outfit Spennymoor.

Moors boss Graeme Lee said: “We’re delighted to bring Mitch into the club .He’s got vast experience of winning promotion from this level and above, has excellent technical ability, a great attitude and I know he can be a real asset for us.