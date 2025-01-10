Former Birmingham City, MK Dons and York City man snapped up by club in sixth tier as permanent deal agreed
The 31-year-old started his career in the EFL and featured for Birmingham in the second tier of English football.
He later represented Crawley Town and Milton Keynes Dons in League Two but has spent the bulk of his career in the non-league pyramid.
A familiar face in Yorkshire, he has had spells in the National League with both York and Harrogate.
He joined Chester in the summer of 2024, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal. However, Hancox has not seen out the contract and has instead linked up with fellow sixth-tier outfit Spennymoor.
Moors boss Graeme Lee said: “We’re delighted to bring Mitch into the club .He’s got vast experience of winning promotion from this level and above, has excellent technical ability, a great attitude and I know he can be a real asset for us.
“We didn’t waste any time when we heard he had become available and he will bring us more options in midfield at the start of what is a hectic period of the season.”
