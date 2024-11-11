Former Bradford City, Leicester City and Reading defender Liam Moore has joined seventh-tier outfit Spalding United.

The 31-year-old has spent the bulk of his career in the Championship and represented Leicester in the Premier League.

However, after a stint as a free agent, he has dropped into the non-league pyramid to represent Spalding.

The Tulips confirmed his arrival last week and he was involved over the weekend as the Lincolnshire-based side defeated Stratford Town.

Liam Moore spent time on loan at Bradford City while on Leicester City's books. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

As well as a wealth of EFL experience, Moore also boasts international caps having represented Jamaica. Previously, he had represented England at various youth levels.

A product of Leicester’s academy, Moore made 67 appearances for the Foxes and spent time on loan at Bradford while cutting his teeth.

He joined Reading on a permanent deal in 2016, leaving in 2023 after amassing 234 appearances in Royals colours.