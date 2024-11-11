Former Bradford City, Leicester City and Reading defender makes surprise move to seventh tier

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:47 BST
Former Bradford City, Leicester City and Reading defender Liam Moore has joined seventh-tier outfit Spalding United.

The 31-year-old has spent the bulk of his career in the Championship and represented Leicester in the Premier League.

However, after a stint as a free agent, he has dropped into the non-league pyramid to represent Spalding.

The Tulips confirmed his arrival last week and he was involved over the weekend as the Lincolnshire-based side defeated Stratford Town.

Liam Moore spent time on loan at Bradford City while on Leicester City's books.Liam Moore spent time on loan at Bradford City while on Leicester City's books.
Liam Moore spent time on loan at Bradford City while on Leicester City's books. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

He was released by Northampton Town in the summer after linking up with the Cobblers for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

As well as a wealth of EFL experience, Moore also boasts international caps having represented Jamaica. Previously, he had represented England at various youth levels.

A product of Leicester’s academy, Moore made 67 appearances for the Foxes and spent time on loan at Bradford while cutting his teeth.

He joined Reading on a permanent deal in 2016, leaving in 2023 after amassing 234 appearances in Royals colours.

A move to Northampton followed but he left after being afforded just eight outings for the club.

