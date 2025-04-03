Former Bradford City, Rotherham United and York City goalkeeper Scott Loach has come out of retirement to join a club in the 10th tier of English football.

Loach hung up his gloves in the summer of 2024 after two years on the books of Derby County. A vastly experienced stopper, he had represented the likes of Watford, Ipswich Town and Peterborough United across a career spanning 20 years.

He was even called up to the England senior squad on more than one occasion, but was never handed a debut between the sticks for the Three Lions.

Loach has now sealed a return to the game with Wakefield AFC, of the Northern Counties East League Division One.

The non-league outfit have acted following an injury to their regular stopper Owen Evans, securing Loach’s services ahead of the transfer deadline.

In a statement, the club said: “Wakefield managed to secure another signing just before the deadline on Monday, with Scott Loach joining the ranks.

“The former professional goalkeeper will provide much-needed cover, following the injury to Owen Evans - who we wish a speedy recovery to.

“Loach brings a wealth of experience to the club following a fantastic career which has seen him represent clubs such as Watford, Ipswich, Hartlepool, Barnet and Chesterfield, as well as having a number of appearances for England under-21s.

“Loach will go straight into contention for Saturday's game at Athersley Rec.”