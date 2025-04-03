Former Bradford City, Rotherham United and Derby County man makes retirement U-turn with shock move

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 10:37 BST
Former Bradford City, Rotherham United and York City goalkeeper Scott Loach has come out of retirement to join a club in the 10th tier of English football.

Loach hung up his gloves in the summer of 2024 after two years on the books of Derby County. A vastly experienced stopper, he had represented the likes of Watford, Ipswich Town and Peterborough United across a career spanning 20 years.

He was even called up to the England senior squad on more than one occasion, but was never handed a debut between the sticks for the Three Lions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Loach has now sealed a return to the game with Wakefield AFC, of the Northern Counties East League Division One.

Scott Loach was called up to the England squad on more than one occasion. Scott Loach was called up to the England squad on more than one occasion.
Scott Loach was called up to the England squad on more than one occasion. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Imagess

The non-league outfit have acted following an injury to their regular stopper Owen Evans, securing Loach’s services ahead of the transfer deadline.

In a statement, the club said: “Wakefield managed to secure another signing just before the deadline on Monday, with Scott Loach joining the ranks.

“The former professional goalkeeper will provide much-needed cover, following the injury to Owen Evans - who we wish a speedy recovery to.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Scott Loach is best-known for his time between the sticks for Watford. Scott Loach is best-known for his time between the sticks for Watford.
Scott Loach is best-known for his time between the sticks for Watford. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“Loach brings a wealth of experience to the club following a fantastic career which has seen him represent clubs such as Watford, Ipswich, Hartlepool, Barnet and Chesterfield, as well as having a number of appearances for England under-21s.

“Loach will go straight into contention for Saturday's game at Athersley Rec.”

Wakefield sit second in the NCEL Division One table, one point behind league leaders Horbury Town.

MORE: Former Doncaster Rovers and Derby County forward makes non-league switch

Related topics:Derby CountyWatfordWakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice