Former Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion man makes left-field La Liga move
The 38-year-old had spells with Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday early in his playing days, later dropping into non-league football and eventually retiring due to injury.
However, he soon established himself as a highly-rated coach and moved from the academy to the senior set-up at Bradford City after a stint in charge of Bradford (Park Avenue).
His work with the Bantams caught the eye of Manchester United, who later lost Drury to a first-team coaching role at West Bromwich Albion.
He worked closely with Carlos Corberan during his Baggies tenure and has followed the Spaniard to his new club in La Liga.
Writing in Spanish on X, formerly Twitter, Drury said: “I am very happy to have arrived at Valencia.
“It is a great challenge, but with the spirit of the people of this incredible city and the confidence in our players, we can achieve great things in the future.”
Despite their rich history, Valencia have endured a torrid time in La Liga this term. They sit 19th in the table, with only rock-bottom Real Valladolid below them.
Like Drury, Corberan sent his coaching stock soaring with work done in Yorkshire. He arrived on British shores in 2017, taking on the head coach role with Leeds United’s under-23s.
He later worked as a first-team coach alongside Marcelo Bielsa, eventually landing the Huddersfield Town gig and guiding the Terriers to the verge of the Premier League.
