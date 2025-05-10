Former Doncaster Rovers forward Joe Dodoo is back on the free agent market less than two months after joining Solihull Moors.

The 29-year-old made a comeback in March, signing for the National League Moors after two years out of the game.

He penned a short-term deal running until the end of the campaign, a deal that has not been extended for the 2025/26 season.

Dodoo, who has also represented the likes of Leicester City, Blackpool and Rangers, will once again be available on a free transfer this summer.

Joe Dodoo spent the 2021/22 season at Doncaster Rovers. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

He is one of 15 players departing Solihull, with the club having signalled their intent to evolve their squad.

The club’s director of football Stephen Ward said: “It is always a really tough day when you have these conversations with players.

“Not only are you saying goodbye to good players who have contributed to the team, but you are also losing really good people.”

Joe Dodoo counts Scottish giants Rangers among his former employers. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“It is specifically hard when your losing players who have come through our academy system, but we hope we have helped them build foundations to continue on their football journey.”

“On behalf of myself, head coach Matt Taylor and our chairman Darryl Eales we wish all departing players the very best for the future and we thank them for all their efforts during their time at the club.”