The career of former Doncaster Rovers, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland forward Kazaiah Sterling has taken an interesting new twist.

The 26-year-old started his professional career at Tottenham and was handed his senior debut in the Champions League in 2017.

A former England youth international, Sterling was tipped for a bright future but it did not work out for him in North London.

Loan stints at Sunderland, Doncaster, Leyton Orient, Southend United and Greenock Morton failed to convince Spurs of his potential and he departed the club in 2021.

Kazaiah Sterling made just four appearances for Doncaster Rovers, scoring once. | Marie Caley

After a spell in non-league football, Sterling found form out in America with South Georgia Tormenta. More recently, he was on the books of Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

However, the forward was back on British shores earlier this week to make his debut in Baller League.

A new concept, Baller League is a short-sided competition featuring an array of former professionals as well as amateur and semi-professional players.

Kazaiah Sterling was unable to become a first-team regular at Tottenham Hotspur. | Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Teams are managed by football legends as well as social media stars, with Ian Wright, John Terry and Micah Richards among those involved.