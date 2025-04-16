Former Doncaster Rovers, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland forward's career takes interesting new twist
The 26-year-old started his professional career at Tottenham and was handed his senior debut in the Champions League in 2017.
A former England youth international, Sterling was tipped for a bright future but it did not work out for him in North London.
Loan stints at Sunderland, Doncaster, Leyton Orient, Southend United and Greenock Morton failed to convince Spurs of his potential and he departed the club in 2021.
After a spell in non-league football, Sterling found form out in America with South Georgia Tormenta. More recently, he was on the books of Pittsburgh Riverhounds.
However, the forward was back on British shores earlier this week to make his debut in Baller League.
A new concept, Baller League is a short-sided competition featuring an array of former professionals as well as amateur and semi-professional players.
Teams are managed by football legends as well as social media stars, with Ian Wright, John Terry and Micah Richards among those involved.
Sterling was drafted in by SDS FC, managed by YouTube star Sharky, as a ‘wildcard’ option. He scored just four minutes into the game but could not prevent SDS losing 4-2 to YouTuber Tobi Brown’s VZN FC.
