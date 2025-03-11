Former Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Fulham man makes non-league move - and joins another team days later

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 11th Mar 2025, 09:37 BST
Former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City defender Michael Hector has been recruited twice in the space of three days.

Hector, a senior Jamaica international, left Charlton Athletic at the end of the 2023/24 season. He did not find a club ahead of the current campaign and until Friday (March 8), was a free agent.

However, the 32-year-old sealed a return to the game with a surprise move to National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defender was playing in the Premier League for Fulham just four years ago and was once signed by Chelsea for a reported £4m.

Michael Hector spent the 2018/19 season at Sheffield Wednesday.placeholder image
Michael Hector spent the 2018/19 season at Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

He is also a popular figure in Yorkshire, having enjoyed productive seasons on loan at both Hull and Wednesday.

The Owls welcomed Hector back to S6 for a trial in January 2023, but a move back to South Yorkshire did not materialise.

Having joined Dagenham & Redbridge ahead of the weekend, Hector was once again picked up after the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Michael Hector enjoyed a successful loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.placeholder image
Michael Hector enjoyed a successful loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Baller League, a new short-sided football league, held a draft last night (March 10) and Hector was signed by ‘Yanited’, led by social media sensation Angry Ginge.

He is one of many current and former professionals involved in the format, with ex-Sheffield United defender Ciaran Clark also set to play in the league.

MORE: Barry Bannan on what is driving him to Hillsborough history

Related topics:FulhamDagenham and Redbridge
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice