Former Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Fulham man makes non-league move - and joins another team days later
Hector, a senior Jamaica international, left Charlton Athletic at the end of the 2023/24 season. He did not find a club ahead of the current campaign and until Friday (March 8), was a free agent.
However, the 32-year-old sealed a return to the game with a surprise move to National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge.
The defender was playing in the Premier League for Fulham just four years ago and was once signed by Chelsea for a reported £4m.
He is also a popular figure in Yorkshire, having enjoyed productive seasons on loan at both Hull and Wednesday.
The Owls welcomed Hector back to S6 for a trial in January 2023, but a move back to South Yorkshire did not materialise.
Having joined Dagenham & Redbridge ahead of the weekend, Hector was once again picked up after the weekend.
Baller League, a new short-sided football league, held a draft last night (March 10) and Hector was signed by ‘Yanited’, led by social media sensation Angry Ginge.
He is one of many current and former professionals involved in the format, with ex-Sheffield United defender Ciaran Clark also set to play in the league.