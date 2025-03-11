Former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City defender Michael Hector has been recruited twice in the space of three days.

Hector, a senior Jamaica international, left Charlton Athletic at the end of the 2023/24 season. He did not find a club ahead of the current campaign and until Friday (March 8), was a free agent.

However, the 32-year-old sealed a return to the game with a surprise move to National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge.

The defender was playing in the Premier League for Fulham just four years ago and was once signed by Chelsea for a reported £4m.

Michael Hector spent the 2018/19 season at Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

He is also a popular figure in Yorkshire, having enjoyed productive seasons on loan at both Hull and Wednesday.

The Owls welcomed Hector back to S6 for a trial in January 2023, but a move back to South Yorkshire did not materialise.

Having joined Dagenham & Redbridge ahead of the weekend, Hector was once again picked up after the weekend.

Michael Hector enjoyed a successful loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Baller League, a new short-sided football league, held a draft last night (March 10) and Hector was signed by ‘Yanited’, led by social media sensation Angry Ginge.