Former Huddersfield Town, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic defender's career takes interesting new twist
A former England youth international, Holmes-Dennis joined Huddersfield in 2016 after showing early promise at Charlton Athletic.
He was a bit-part player for the Terriers as they sealed promoted to the Premier League and was loaned to Portsmouth in 2017, only to see his stay ruined by injury.
Injury continued to haunt the defender and in 2020, at the age of just 24, he retired from football.
Speaking to The News after his retirement, Holmes-Dennis alluded to the possibility of making a return at semi-professional level.
He said: “Perhaps I can play semi-pro? Not playing ever again would be impossible for me, I’d love to get to a place where I can train a couple of times a week and then play on the Saturday.
“Whatever I do next, it will be with as much effort as I put into football. Fulfilment is important to me.”
He made a comeback in September, linking up with non-league outfit Corinthian Casuals. The 29-year-old has now taken on a fresh challenge as part of the brand new Baller League.
A short-sided football competition, Baller League features teams managed by the likes of Gary Lineker and John Terry.
The league held a draft last night (March 10) and Holmes-Dennis was recruited by FC Rules The World, led by entrepreneur Clint 419.
One of his teammates is attacking midfielder Josh Harrop, who scored on his Manchester United debut in 2017.
Also involved in the league is former Sheffield United defender Ciaran Clark, who has been snapped up by Luis Figo’s Trebol FC.
Michael Hector, formerly of Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City, was drafted by Yanited.