Former Huddersfield Town defender Luke Mbete has joined Northampton Town on loan from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old has been capped by England at various youth levels but has not yet made a first-team breakthrough at his parent club. He has now linked up with League One side Northampton for the 2024/25 season.

The temporary move marks his fourth away from Manchester City, with his first having taken him to West Yorkshire in 2022. He was recruited by Huddersfield but saw his loan cut short after just six appearances. Bolton Wanderers took Mbete on for the remainder of the season, before he joined Dutch side Den Bosch for the 2024/25 campaign.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady said: "We are very pleased to bring Luke in. He is very highly rated by Manchester City and we thank them for trusting us to continue the development of one of their young players. I am sure our reputation for developing players has again counted in our favour.

Luke Mbete featured for Manchester City in pre-season. Image: PETER ZAY/AFP via Getty Images

"Luke has a decent amount of experience in the Championship, League One and also abroad, and he has been in and around the Manchester City first team, both on their bench in the Premier League and also playing regularly during pre-season.

"He is keen to develop and from our conversations we know he is very keen to come here and play his part. He fits our profile, he has a lot of attributes as a brave defender but also an intelligent footballer who is comfortable on the ball.