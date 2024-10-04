Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City defender makes surprise non-league move

Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City defender Romoney Crichlow has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Peterborough United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While he never managed to establish himself as a first-team regular at Huddersfield, Crichlow enjoyed a productive loan spell at Bradford in the 2022/23 campaign.

He impressed at the back under Mark Hughes, helping the Bantams reach the semi-finals of the League Two play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a second stint failed to materialise and he was instead recruited by Peterborough on a permanent deal.

Having fallen down the pecking order in the Posh ranks, Crichlow has been allowed to pick up minutes in the National League. He has penned a short-term loan deal, running until January 1.

Huddersfield Town loaned Romoney Crichlow to Bradford City for the 2022/23 campaign. | George Wood/Getty Images

In his first in-house interview, he said: “I’m excited and looking forward to playing some games. Hopefully I can use the experience I have had in the league to come and help the group. I want to play some good quality football.”

Although the summer transfer window is closed, clubs in the National League can still conduct transfer business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crichlow was made available for transfer by Peterborough at the end of last season, but did not secure a summer switch.