Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City defender makes surprise non-league move
While he never managed to establish himself as a first-team regular at Huddersfield, Crichlow enjoyed a productive loan spell at Bradford in the 2022/23 campaign.
He impressed at the back under Mark Hughes, helping the Bantams reach the semi-finals of the League Two play-offs.
However, a second stint failed to materialise and he was instead recruited by Peterborough on a permanent deal.
Having fallen down the pecking order in the Posh ranks, Crichlow has been allowed to pick up minutes in the National League. He has penned a short-term loan deal, running until January 1.
In his first in-house interview, he said: “I’m excited and looking forward to playing some games. Hopefully I can use the experience I have had in the league to come and help the group. I want to play some good quality football.”
Although the summer transfer window is closed, clubs in the National League can still conduct transfer business.
Crichlow was made available for transfer by Peterborough at the end of last season, but did not secure a summer switch.
Dagenham sit 10th in the National League, four points adrift of the play-offs. The move has taken Crichlow closer to his beginnings, having started his senior career with Enfield Borough.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.