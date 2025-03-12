Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City forward drops into non-league with abrupt exit
Huddersfield loaned the 22-year-old to Fleetwood in August, with first-team opportunities in West Yorkshire looking set to be limited.
His deal was turned permanent in January, but having managed just one league goal all season, Harratt’s departure has been sanctioned.
He has joined National League side Oldham Athletic, on the fifth rung of the English football ladder, for an undisclosed fee.
After putting pen to paper, Harratt said: “I’m buzzing to be here, this is a massive opportunity for me and one I couldn’t turn down.
“I’m coming here to play football and enjoy it and I see this as the ideal place for me to do so. I’m quick, aggressive and like to get at defenders. I want to get the fans off the seats and score goals.
“I’m only young but I feel I have some good experiences at a higher level and I hope I can bring that here.
“My conversations have been great with everyone so I’m just looking forward to getting going and helping the club get to where it can be.”
Harratt spent time in the academies of Barnsley and Leeds United before being recruited by Huddersfield.
After graduating from the club’s youth system, he made 26 senior appearances for the Terriers and scored three goals.
During his time at the John Smith’s Stadium, he was loaned to the likes of Harrogate Town, Bradford and Port Vale.
Oldham boss Micky Mellon said: “Kian’s an excellent signing for the club who brings a number of qualities. We want to bring the right players to Oldham and that can take time
“With him he brings plenty of experience at such a young age and we’re really happy to have him here.
“He’s a bright lad who’s eager to learn and that’s the type of players we want here, ones who are on board with what we’re trying to do here.”
The forward made his debut for the Latics last night, appearing as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Eastleigh.