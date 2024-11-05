Nearly six months have passed since West Bromwich Albion confirmed the release of former Huddersfield Town and Liverpool defender Martin Kelly.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vastly experienced defender, Kelly has a senior England cap on his CV but has seen his career hampered by injury of late.

He was once tipped for greatness and made his Liverpool debut at the age of 18. While he did not become a mainstay at Anfield, Kelly has carved out an impressive career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of it has been spent at the highest level of English football, with Kelly having made 121 appearances in the Premier League for Crystal Palace between 2014 and 2022. He also managed 33 for Liverpool and won the EFL Cup with the Reds.

Martin Kelly made his senior debut for Liverpool at the age of 18. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

While Kelly is more commonly associated with Liverpool and Palace, he also counts Huddersfield among his former clubs.

He joined the Terriers on loan in 2009, while still trying to prove his worth in the senior set-up at Liverpool.

His potential was evident over the course of his seven outings and his first senior goal was scored in a Huddersfield shirt, in a 3-2 win over Walsall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 34, Kelly is among the most experienced free agents on the market in England. Reports have indicated he has trained with Salford City, although there has been no official unveiling of him as an Ammies player.