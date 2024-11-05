Former Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace man who made Liverpool debut at 18 still available as free agent
A vastly experienced defender, Kelly has a senior England cap on his CV but has seen his career hampered by injury of late.
He was once tipped for greatness and made his Liverpool debut at the age of 18. While he did not become a mainstay at Anfield, Kelly has carved out an impressive career.
Much of it has been spent at the highest level of English football, with Kelly having made 121 appearances in the Premier League for Crystal Palace between 2014 and 2022. He also managed 33 for Liverpool and won the EFL Cup with the Reds.
While Kelly is more commonly associated with Liverpool and Palace, he also counts Huddersfield among his former clubs.
He joined the Terriers on loan in 2009, while still trying to prove his worth in the senior set-up at Liverpool.
His potential was evident over the course of his seven outings and his first senior goal was scored in a Huddersfield shirt, in a 3-2 win over Walsall.
At 34, Kelly is among the most experienced free agents on the market in England. Reports have indicated he has trained with Salford City, although there has been no official unveiling of him as an Ammies player.
He may have been plagued by injury in recent years, but it is difficult to imagine Kelly not being a shrewd addition for an EFL club seeking experience.