Former Huddersfield Town and Ipswich Town forward drops into fourth tier with loan move to Colchester United
Huddersfield recruited the bruising forward from Ipswich Town in 2022, handing him a four-year deal in a clear show of faith.
It did not work out for Simpson at the John Smith’s Stadium and he left two years later without a single Terriers goal on his CV.
He linked up with League One outfit Stevenage, but has now dropped into the fourth tier to work under former Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley, now in charge of Colchester.
Cowley said: "We're really pleased to add Tyreece to the group, he's someone we've known about for a long time.
"He came through at Ipswich and did brilliantly well at Swindon and would have played with Jack Payne, Rob Hunt and Ellis Iandolo, so he'll know some of the boys already.
"He'll bring some qualities that will really help the team, when he's played at this level before he's scored goals regularly and he's such a handful.
"I like his physicality, I like his power and pace and he's got technical quality as well. Most of all, I like his mentality - he's come from a rugby background, could have been a rugby professional and he's got a really strong mentality and we're really looking forward to working with him."
His loan deal will run until the end of the season and he could make his debut for the club against Harrogate Town tonight (January 21).
