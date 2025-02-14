Former Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City attacker 'set' to make Championship return

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 14th Feb 2025, 13:40 BST
Former Huddersfield Town forward Jamie Paterson is reportedly set to return to English football.

A versatile attacker, Paterson spent the 2015/16 season on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium from Nottingham Forest.

He has also represented the likes of Bristol City and Derby County, but recently joined the free agent market after a stint in the United States with Charlotte FC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 33-year-old now appears to be on the verge of a return to England’s second tier, with a move to Coventry City said to be in the offing.

Jamie Paterson spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Huddersfield Town.Jamie Paterson spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Huddersfield Town.
Jamie Paterson spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Huddersfield Town. | Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

According to Wales Online’s Tom Coleman, Paterson is set to pen a short-term deal with the Sky Blues.

He has been training as part of Frank Lampard’s squad, although it was unclear whether or not it would lead to a contract offer.

However, he appears to have done enough to convince Coventry his arrival would boost their promotion chances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jamie Paterson came up against Lionel Messi in the MLS.Jamie Paterson came up against Lionel Messi in the MLS.
Jamie Paterson came up against Lionel Messi in the MLS. | CHRIS ARJOON/AFP via Getty Images

The Sky Blues have endured a resurgence under Premier League legend Lampard, who replaced Mark Robins as head coach in November.

They sit 10th in the League One table, three points adrift of sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion.

MORE: Michael Duff’s message to Huddersfield Town forward Freddie Ladapo

Related topics:Nottingham ForestBristol CityCoventry City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice