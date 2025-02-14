Former Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City attacker 'set' to make Championship return
A versatile attacker, Paterson spent the 2015/16 season on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium from Nottingham Forest.
He has also represented the likes of Bristol City and Derby County, but recently joined the free agent market after a stint in the United States with Charlotte FC.
The 33-year-old now appears to be on the verge of a return to England’s second tier, with a move to Coventry City said to be in the offing.
According to Wales Online’s Tom Coleman, Paterson is set to pen a short-term deal with the Sky Blues.
He has been training as part of Frank Lampard’s squad, although it was unclear whether or not it would lead to a contract offer.
However, he appears to have done enough to convince Coventry his arrival would boost their promotion chances.
The Sky Blues have endured a resurgence under Premier League legend Lampard, who replaced Mark Robins as head coach in November.
They sit 10th in the League One table, three points adrift of sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion.
