Barnsley’s winter window business left sections of the Oakwell fanbase feeling rather deflated.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two new faces arrived on deadline day, with defender Dexter Lembikisa and forward Clement Rodrigues arriving on loan.

However, the overriding feeling was that Barnsley lacked depth up front, something that has been acknowledged by head coach Darrell Clarke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has already alluded to the possibility of a free agent signing, with unattached players still available to recruit.

Yesterday (February 6), Clarke explained: "I have got a Zoom call later this afternoon and we will see how that goes and we’re speaking to a player and it’s a market we are still in. You never know what happens and we will see.

"Are head coaches ever happy with the business they have done? I am looking forward to the last 17 games of the season.”

Here are six free agent forwards Barnsley could potentially target following the closure of the winter window.

Jamie Paterson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to attacking players, few are as versatile as the charismatic Paterson. Capable of operating out wide, in attacking midfield or up front, the 33-year-old could prove a handy addition.

The former Huddersfield Town and Swansea City man is back in England following a stateside stint with Charlotte FC and has been training with Coventry City.

He has scored 15 goals in England’s third tier during his career, as well as 55 in the Championship.

Jamie Paterson has represented the likes of Swansea City and Huddersfield Town. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Josip Drmic

The former Switzerland international last plied his trade in England with Norwich City, but found form hard to come by at Carrow Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old is on the free agent market after two years with Dinamo Zagreb and would arguably add some much-needed experience and pedigree to the Reds attack.

Matias Fonseca

Naples-born Fonseca represents a younger option, with many years left on his clock at just 23. Despite his tender age, the former Inter Milan prospect has played plenty of senior football in Italy and Uruguay.

He is unattached following his departure from Montevideo Wanderers.

Jay-Roy Grot

Leeds United supporters can testify that Grot struggled during his time in England, as his towering presence and work ethic was not enough to make him a threat in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since leaving Elland Road in 2021, the 6ft 4in frontman has had spells in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark and Japan.

While he did not prove particularly effective in the Championship, he could potentially be worth a punt further down the EFL pyramid.

Jay-Roy Grot scored one goal in 22 appearances for Leeds United. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Lucas Joao

Arguably a more ambitious option, Joao was prised from Sheffield Wednesday by Reading for a fee reportedly worth between £5m and £7m in 2019.

Recent years have seen the Angola international spend time playing in China, Qatar and Iran.

Connor Wickham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A domestic option, Wickham has had a nomadic career journey in recent years. An imposing physical presence, he was last on the books of Charlton Athletic.