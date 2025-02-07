Free agents Barnsley could sign including 15-goal former Huddersfield Town attacker and ex-Leeds United duo
Two new faces arrived on deadline day, with defender Dexter Lembikisa and forward Clement Rodrigues arriving on loan.
However, the overriding feeling was that Barnsley lacked depth up front, something that has been acknowledged by head coach Darrell Clarke.
He has already alluded to the possibility of a free agent signing, with unattached players still available to recruit.
Yesterday (February 6), Clarke explained: "I have got a Zoom call later this afternoon and we will see how that goes and we’re speaking to a player and it’s a market we are still in. You never know what happens and we will see.
"Are head coaches ever happy with the business they have done? I am looking forward to the last 17 games of the season.”
Here are six free agent forwards Barnsley could potentially target following the closure of the winter window.
Jamie Paterson
When it comes to attacking players, few are as versatile as the charismatic Paterson. Capable of operating out wide, in attacking midfield or up front, the 33-year-old could prove a handy addition.
The former Huddersfield Town and Swansea City man is back in England following a stateside stint with Charlotte FC and has been training with Coventry City.
He has scored 15 goals in England’s third tier during his career, as well as 55 in the Championship.
Josip Drmic
The former Switzerland international last plied his trade in England with Norwich City, but found form hard to come by at Carrow Road.
The 32-year-old is on the free agent market after two years with Dinamo Zagreb and would arguably add some much-needed experience and pedigree to the Reds attack.
Matias Fonseca
Naples-born Fonseca represents a younger option, with many years left on his clock at just 23. Despite his tender age, the former Inter Milan prospect has played plenty of senior football in Italy and Uruguay.
He is unattached following his departure from Montevideo Wanderers.
Jay-Roy Grot
Leeds United supporters can testify that Grot struggled during his time in England, as his towering presence and work ethic was not enough to make him a threat in the Championship.
Since leaving Elland Road in 2021, the 6ft 4in frontman has had spells in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark and Japan.
While he did not prove particularly effective in the Championship, he could potentially be worth a punt further down the EFL pyramid.
Lucas Joao
Arguably a more ambitious option, Joao was prised from Sheffield Wednesday by Reading for a fee reportedly worth between £5m and £7m in 2019.
Recent years have seen the Angola international spend time playing in China, Qatar and Iran.
Connor Wickham
A domestic option, Wickham has had a nomadic career journey in recent years. An imposing physical presence, he was last on the books of Charlton Athletic.
The former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday frontman could arguably be a handful at League One level, although match fitness may prove to be a concern given he has been out of action for nearly a year.