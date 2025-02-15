Former Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest and Derby County attacker makes EFL return with dream move
The 33-year-old left Swansea City last year and made his first move away from the EFL, linking up with Charlotte FC in the United States.
However, his stateside spell has proven to be short-lived and he has now penned a short-term deal with the club he supported as a boy.
He said: “It would always be an exciting time to be part of this club, but that added bonus of having the opportunity to get promoted with your hometown team, I’m not sure what can beat that in your footballing career.”
Paterson has accumulated a wealth of experience since being given his break in senior football by Walsall.
He has represented the likes of Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Bristol City, as well as Huddersfield.
Coventry sit 10th in the Championship table having enjoyed a resurgence under Frank Lampard.
Paterson said: “To score for Coventry and have the fans sing my name would be amazing and that’s exactly what I want and is what I’ve always wanted in my career.
“For Coventry fans to sing my name would be extra special and I’m hoping they warm to me straightaway.
“It’s hard to find the words. Having been in and around the training ground over the last few weeks training, it’s what I’ve been hopeful of.
“I’ve always wanted to play for Coventry, as everyone knows, being a Coventry fan as a kid, it sounds really corny, but it really is a dream come true.
“It was a very easy changing room to come into because I know four or five players who I have played with in the past and they’re not just teammates, they’re really good friends.
“They made me welcome straight away and they’re a really good group of lads and a down to earth group and it’s been really easy to merge into.”
