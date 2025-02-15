Former Huddersfield Town forward Jamie Paterson has returned to England with a move to his boyhood club Coventry City.

The 33-year-old left Swansea City last year and made his first move away from the EFL, linking up with Charlotte FC in the United States.

However, his stateside spell has proven to be short-lived and he has now penned a short-term deal with the club he supported as a boy.

He said: “It would always be an exciting time to be part of this club, but that added bonus of having the opportunity to get promoted with your hometown team, I’m not sure what can beat that in your footballing career.”

Jamie Paterson spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Huddersfield Town. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Paterson has accumulated a wealth of experience since being given his break in senior football by Walsall.

He has represented the likes of Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Bristol City, as well as Huddersfield.

Coventry sit 10th in the Championship table having enjoyed a resurgence under Frank Lampard.

Paterson said: “To score for Coventry and have the fans sing my name would be amazing and that’s exactly what I want and is what I’ve always wanted in my career.

“For Coventry fans to sing my name would be extra special and I’m hoping they warm to me straightaway.

Jamie Paterson came up against Lionel Messi in the MLS. | CHRIS ARJOON/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s hard to find the words. Having been in and around the training ground over the last few weeks training, it’s what I’ve been hopeful of.

“I’ve always wanted to play for Coventry, as everyone knows, being a Coventry fan as a kid, it sounds really corny, but it really is a dream come true.

“It was a very easy changing room to come into because I know four or five players who I have played with in the past and they’re not just teammates, they’re really good friends.