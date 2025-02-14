Former Huddersfield Town and Hull City forward Martyn Waghorn has confirmed his retirement from playing at the age of 35.

A well-travelled frontman, Waghorn also represented the likes of Rangers, Leicester City and Derby County after graduating from Sunderland’s youth system.

He was last on the books of League One outfit Northampton Town but left the Cobblers by mutual consent in December.

In a statement shared on social media, Waghorn said: “Football...it's been an incredible journey. I've been very fortunate to play for some great clubs in my career and never took that for granted.

Martyn Waghorn had a spell at Huddersfield Town during the 2022/23 season. | Bruce Rollinson

“I am proud to have worn the shirt of every one of these great clubs. Every time I stepped on the pitch all I wanted to do was make my family proud. There has been some amazing memories with friends and family that I will cherish forever.

“Thank you to everyone at Sunderland for giving me the opportunity in the game. You believed in me from seven years old until my debut at 17, thank you all.

“To represent my country at various age groups was always an honour and to also score on my England under-21s debut was such a proud moment.

“Thank you to everyone who has been there and supported me along the way. I would like to mention some great academy coaches, Elliot Dickman, Ged McNamee and Kevin Ball to name a few but also everyone who helped me during my time at the academy. The friends and people I've met along the way...it's been some journey.

Martyn Waghorn was last employed by Northampton Town. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

“My family, thank you. Honestly I don't know where I would be with you all. Mam and Dad, thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and with me. Starting at Boldon Colts with you Dad, what an amazing journey we've been on.

“Leoni, Ruben and Enzo. I can't put into words how grateful I am to have had you by my side in my career. To share amazing memories and moments with you is something I will cherish forever.