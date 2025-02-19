Former Huddersfield Town, Rangers and Leicester City forward outlines coaching ambition following retirement
The 35-year-old recently called time on his playing career, having last been on the books of League One side Northampton Town.
As well as the Terriers, the well-travelled frontman represented the likes of Rangers, Leicester City, Sunderland and Derby County.
He has not immediately taken up a new role in the game like many players do upon retirement, but does see a future in coaching.
Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, he said: “I'm quite fortunate. My wife's doing a pupillage at the minute to become a barrister. Currently, I've got some time to reflect and plan my next steps. I don't need to rush into anything.
“I'm a bit of a stay-at-home dad at the minute, playing a bit of golf, a bit of tennis, a bit of paddle. Taking a bit of time, I do eventually want to go into some coaching in some capacity. I've done a little bit of commentary for Radio Derby, so I've really enjoyed that.
“I'm in a good position where I can have some time to plan what I want to do and not force anything or be rushed into any decisions, just take some time to be with the family. To be honest, it's been a long career.
“You travel here and there. I've played for a lot of clubs. It's involved a lot of moving around, a lot of stress on the family.
“Just take that time to be there for them for a period of time and enjoy those little moments that go so quick when you're playing.
“Just really appreciate those little fine moments in life. No major rush to jump into anything, but just plugging away and planning some steps as we go along.”
