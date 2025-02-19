Former Huddersfield Town forward Martyn Waghorn is plotting a move into coaching - but is not in any rush.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as the Terriers, the well-travelled frontman represented the likes of Rangers, Leicester City, Sunderland and Derby County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has not immediately taken up a new role in the game like many players do upon retirement, but does see a future in coaching.

Martyn Waghorn counts Huddersfield Town among his former clubs. | Bruce Rollinson

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, he said: “I'm quite fortunate. My wife's doing a pupillage at the minute to become a barrister. Currently, I've got some time to reflect and plan my next steps. I don't need to rush into anything.

“I'm a bit of a stay-at-home dad at the minute, playing a bit of golf, a bit of tennis, a bit of paddle. Taking a bit of time, I do eventually want to go into some coaching in some capacity. I've done a little bit of commentary for Radio Derby, so I've really enjoyed that.

“I'm in a good position where I can have some time to plan what I want to do and not force anything or be rushed into any decisions, just take some time to be with the family. To be honest, it's been a long career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martyn Waghorn was last employed by Northampton Town. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

“You travel here and there. I've played for a lot of clubs. It's involved a lot of moving around, a lot of stress on the family.

“Just take that time to be there for them for a period of time and enjoy those little moments that go so quick when you're playing.