Former Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley man returns to management as appointment confirmed
The 55-year-old, who also represented Sheffield Wednesday in his playing days, was axed by Coventry City in early November.
It was a decision that sent shockwaves through the English football pyramid, as Robins had overseen a remarkable resurgence at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
He had led the Sky Blues from the depths of League Two to the Championship, but paid for a slow start to the season with his job.
After a brief period away from the game, Robins is now back in the second tier as Stoke’s new manager.
He has replaced Narcis Pelach, who was sacked following a Boxing Day defeat to Leeds United. Paul Nevin and James Rowberry have joined Robins as assistant managers.
Stoke’s sporting director Jon Walters said: “We are delighted to welcome Mark, Paul and James to the Stoke City family.
“At Coventry, Mark built something successful with a real identity and longevity and he left the Club in a significantly better place than he found it.
“That’s exactly what we want to achieve at Stoke City, and he has all the pedigree and experience to help us do that.
“With a record like that behind him, Mark was always going to be in great demand, so we’re delighted that he sees an exciting opportunity to build something special in the Potteries.
“Welcoming two assistant managers of such calibre and with such innovative and progressive mindsets in Paul and James is another important part of how we will seek to progress and grow.
“The immediate mission is to climb as high as we can up the Championship table during the second half of this season, whilst also laying foundations for a long-term successful future for our club.”
Robins has become Stoke’s third manager of the season, with Pelach having replaced Steven Schumacher earlier on in the campaign.
He has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, although Ryan Shawcross will lead the Potters into their New Year’s Day battle with Burnley.
Stoke’s chairman John Coates said: “With the proven track record Mark brings to the role, I believe this is a genuinely exciting moment for Stoke City.
“The recent win over Sunderland, with the way the team competed on the field and connected with the fans, gave everyone a huge boost and provided a glimpse of what can be created at our club.
“Ryan Shawcross has the sincere thanks of us all for the diligent and inspiring way he has taken to being in caretaker charge.
“We all remain right behind him for this afternoon’s match against Burnley and look forward to his sterling work within our academy continuing once Mark takes the first team reins.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.