Stoke City next manager: Former Huddersfield Town boss and ex-Barnsley man 'interviewed' for job
The Potters recently relieved former Terriers coach Narcis Pelach of his duties, wielding the axe following the club’s 2-0 defeat to Leeds United on Boxing Day.
Two other coaches with Huddersfield connections appear to be on Stoke’s radar, with both having been quizzed according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.
Robins, who has also managed the likes of Rotherham United and Barnsley, is available after being axed by Coventry City.
Wagner, meanwhile, has been out of work since he was dismissed from his position at Norwich City at the end of the 2023/24 season.
While both are understood to have been spoken to, the hiring process is still believed to be ongoing.
Ryan Shawcross, a Potters icon, has stepped up from his role as under-21s boss to lead the club on an interim basis.
He oversaw a 1-0 win over Sunderland yesterday (December 29) and is expected to be in the dugout when the Potters face Burnley on New Year’s Day.
Steve Cooper and Lee Carsley have both been linked with the Stoke vacancy but are reportedly not in contention for the role.
Wagner led Huddersfield to promotion from the Premier League in 2017, cementing his status as a modern-day Terriers icon.
Robins led the club February 2013 and August 2014, helping the Terriers avoid relegation to League One in his first season at the helm.
