Former Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough forward 'joining' play-off outsiders

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 16:47 BST
Former Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough forward Jordan Rhodes is reportedly set to depart Blackpool.

The 34-year-old spent last season on loan at Bloomfield Road, enjoying a goal-laden stint while contracted to Huddersfield.

A permanent move was arranged in the summer but he has been unable to emulate his goal-scoring exploits.

He has slipped down the pecking order and his lack of action has fuelled talk of a winter window move.

Jordan Rhodes has had two spells at Huddersfield Town.placeholder image
Jordan Rhodes has had two spells at Huddersfield Town. | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Rhodes has chosen to join mid-table League One outfit Mansfield Town.

The Stags sit 14th in the League One table, one place and one point below Blackpool.

Speaking after Blackpool’s draw with Charlton Athletic at the weekend, Tangerines boss Steve Bruce confirmed Rhodes could be moving on.

As reported by the Blackpool Gazette, Bruce said: “I hope something gets done for his sake because he’s in the winter of his career, so we’ve left it in his court.

Jordan Rhodes has endured a frustrating campaign at Blackpool.placeholder image
Jordan Rhodes has endured a frustrating campaign at Blackpool. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

“He’s obviously frustrated that he’s not getting a game at the moment, and I can understand that, so let’s hope it works out for both parties.

“If he stays, there’s no problem at all because he’s a wonderful pro who has been a fantastic goal scorer over the years. He deserves that bit of respect and we’ll give him that and do whatever he wants to do.”

Rhodes has spent the bulk of his career in the EFL and was once revered as one of the most lethal marksmen below the Premier League.

As well as representing Huddersfield, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday, he has plied his trade with the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City.

