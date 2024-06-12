Former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has reportedly pulled out of contention for the Sunderland job.

The 39-year-old had been strongly linked with the vacancy at the Stadium of Light, with reports suggesting talks between the parties were set to resume. However, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Rosenior has pulled out of a second interview.

It appears the Black Cats may now have to look elsewhere as their search for a Michael Beale successor goes on. Beale was dismissed back in February, with Mike Dodds ending the season as interim head coach.

QPR’s Marti Cifuentes has been named as a potential target but compensation would be required to prise him away from the R’s. Rosenior is said to have pulled out while hoping to have a chance of filling the Burnley vacancy.

The Clarets are back in the second tier after relegation from the Premier League and have lost their head coach Vincent Kompany to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. However, the report claims insiders have said others lead Rosenior in the race for the gig.

Rosenior is currently out of work having been dismissed by Hull at the end of the 2023/24 season. He had led the Tigers to the brink of the Championship play-offs, overseeing a considerable improvement, but lost his job nonetheless.