Former Hull City and Derby County manager leaves non-league club along with ex-Leeds United coach
The 65-year-old took the reins at Aggborough in January 2024, but was unable to save the club from relegation to the National League North.
A third-placed finish in the following campaign booked his side a play-off spot, but Kidderminster fell at the first hurdle against Chester at the weekend.
Brown and his assistant, former Leeds United coach Neil McDonald, have now moved on.
The club’s chairman Richard Lane said: “Whilst we came very close to achieving our goal, the outcome of the season ultimately proved bitterly disappointing.
“We remain firmly focused on our primary objective for the club, which is returning to the National League, we feel now is the right time to make changes before embarking our future campaign.
“I would personally like to thank both Phil and Neil for their efforts during their time with Kidderminster Harriers and we wish them nothing but the best for the future and their next challenge.
“The process of appointing a new manager is already underway and we hope to update our loyal supporters on that soon.”
Brown led Hull to promotion from the Championship in 2008 and has also led the likes of Derby County and Preston North End.
McDonald has managed Carlisle United and Blackpool, and worked as a backroom staff member for clubs such as West Ham United and Blackburn Rovers.
He worked as a coach for Leeds during the reign of Gary McAllister, departing Elland Road in December 2008.
