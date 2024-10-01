Former Hull City defender Todd Kane has joined National League side Ebbsfleet United.

The 31-year-old spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Hull, racking up 41 appearances and scoring three goals. It proved to be his final temporary move away from Chelsea, who allowed him to depart permanently in the summer of 2019.

Spells at Queens Park Rangers, Coventry City and Charlton Athletic followed before Kane made a left-field move, seeking pastures new in Gibraltar with Manchester 62.

Todd Kane spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Hull City from Chelsea. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The former England youth international has now dropped into the non-league pyramid, joining fifth-tier side Ebbsfleet.

He will work under Ebbsfleet boss Harry Watling, who worked as an academy coach at Chelsea while Kane was ascending the Cobham ranks.