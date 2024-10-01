Former Hull City, Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers defender joins club in fifth tier
The 31-year-old spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Hull, racking up 41 appearances and scoring three goals. It proved to be his final temporary move away from Chelsea, who allowed him to depart permanently in the summer of 2019.
Spells at Queens Park Rangers, Coventry City and Charlton Athletic followed before Kane made a left-field move, seeking pastures new in Gibraltar with Manchester 62.
He sealed a return to English football with Stockport County in March, but left upon the expiry of his short-term deal in the summer.
The former England youth international has now dropped into the non-league pyramid, joining fifth-tier side Ebbsfleet.
He will work under Ebbsfleet boss Harry Watling, who worked as an academy coach at Chelsea while Kane was ascending the Cobham ranks.
The Fleet currently sit rock-bottom of the National League table after winning just one of their opening 12 games.
