Manchester City’s former Hull City loan star Liam Delap is reportedly among Ipswich Town’s transfer targets.

Delap spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Hull, impressing for the Tigers despite missing a significant portion of the campaign due to injury. Reports have suggested Hull would like the forward back, although the reported emergence of Premier League interest has dampened hope among fans of a deal being done.

Newly-promoted Premier League outfit Ipswich are believed to have Delap among their targets as they look to prepare for football in the top flight. He is understood to be weighing up his options before making a decision on his future.

The spine of the Tractor Boys side this season could potentially feature two other former Tigers, with Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene being linked with moves to Portman Road.