Former Hull City star among Ipswich Town's 'targets' amid Southampton interest in Manchester City man
Delap spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Hull, impressing for the Tigers despite missing a significant portion of the campaign due to injury. Reports have suggested Hull would like the forward back, although the reported emergence of Premier League interest has dampened hope among fans of a deal being done.
Manchester City are said to be open to parting ways with Delap for a £10m fee and Southampton have been strongly linked with the 21-year-old. However, according to Sky Sports, the Saints may face competition.
Newly-promoted Premier League outfit Ipswich are believed to have Delap among their targets as they look to prepare for football in the top flight. He is understood to be weighing up his options before making a decision on his future.
The spine of the Tractor Boys side this season could potentially feature two other former Tigers, with Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene being linked with moves to Portman Road.
Greaves is reportedly undergoing a medical at the club, while they are also said to have their sights set on Philogene. Kieran McKenna’s squad has already been bolstered by the arrival of defender Ben Johnson, while Omari Hutchinson has been signed permanently from Chelsea.
