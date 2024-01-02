Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has emerged among the favourites to replace Wayne Rooney as manager of Birmingham City.

The 50-year-old is yet to take up a new post in management since he was axed by Leeds nearly a year ago. He was dismissed with the Whites heading for relegation to the Championship, a fate they were eventually condemned to.

Birmingham have entered the process of finding a new manager for the second time this season, having sacked Wayne Rooney following a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United.

He became the second Blues boss of the season to fall victim to the axe after John Eustace’s departure earlier on in the campaign. Birmingham’s ambitious owners are under pressure to ensure their next appointment is a shrewd one, having impressed few with their recruitment of Rooney.

Jesse Marsch has not returned to management since being axed by Leeds United. Image: PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images

Marsch has been installed as the second favourite to fill the vacancy at 5/2 by BetVictor. Only Steve Cooper, recently sacked by Nottingham Forest, sits above him in the list of favourites.

US-based Shelby Companies limited completed a takeover of Birmingham back in the summer of 2023. Marsch is among America’s most well-known footballing figures, therefore will most likely be known to the Blues hierarchy.