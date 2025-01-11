Former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Brentford midfielder switches Championship clubs as deal confirmed
The 33-year-old had been on the books of Plymouth Argyle since last January, but had expressed a desire to move closer to home.
He has now swapped a Championship relegation battle for a promotion tilt, jumping from the foot of the division to seventh.
A statement issued by Plymouth read: “Argyle have today agreed to mutually cancel midfielder Adam Forshaw’s contract so he can join Championship rivals, Blackburn Rovers.
“The 33-year-old joined Argyle in January last year and went on to make 30 appearances for the club.
“Adam has expressed his desire to move closer to home and we thank him for all his efforts during his time with Argyle and wish him all the best for the future.”
Forshaw has penned a deal running until the end of the current campaign at Ewood Park.
A familiar face in Yorkshire, Forshaw was part of the Middlesbrough side promoted to the Premier League in 2016.
He sealed promotion to the top flight again four years later, emulating the feat as a Leeds United player.
Leeds confirmed the midfielder’s exit in 2023 and he linked up with Norwich City. His time with the Canaries proved brief as he departed for Plymouth midway through his debut season at Carrow Road.
A vastly-experienced figure, he has also represented Brentford and Wigan Athletic since his professional breakthrough with Everton.
