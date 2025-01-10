Blackburn Rovers are reportedly set to replace one former Leeds United midfielder with another.

Former Leeds loanee Lewis Baker recently left Ewood Park after being recalled from his loan spell by parent club Stoke City.

He had been a key figure for the Championship outfit, both on the pitch and in the dressing room, but it appears a replacement has been lined up.

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Baker’s former Leeds teammate Adam Forshaw is Blackburn-bound.

The 33-year-old is currently on the books of Plymouth Argyle, having joined the Pilgrims from Norwich City in January last year.

Adam Forshaw left Leeds United following the club's relegation to the Championship in 2023. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

An experienced operator at Championship level, he was a reliable figure when called upon at Elland Road but struggled with injury in West Yorkshire.

He was part of the Leeds squad that sealed promotion to the Premier League in 2020 and was in the side as the Whites were relegated three years later.

A product of Everton’s academy, he has also represented Middlesbrough, Brentford and Wigan Athletic.