Blackburn Rovers to replace one former Leeds United man with another in 'swoop' for ex-Middlesbrough star
Former Leeds loanee Lewis Baker recently left Ewood Park after being recalled from his loan spell by parent club Stoke City.
He had been a key figure for the Championship outfit, both on the pitch and in the dressing room, but it appears a replacement has been lined up.
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Baker’s former Leeds teammate Adam Forshaw is Blackburn-bound.
The 33-year-old is currently on the books of Plymouth Argyle, having joined the Pilgrims from Norwich City in January last year.
An experienced operator at Championship level, he was a reliable figure when called upon at Elland Road but struggled with injury in West Yorkshire.
He was part of the Leeds squad that sealed promotion to the Premier League in 2020 and was in the side as the Whites were relegated three years later.
A product of Everton’s academy, he has also represented Middlesbrough, Brentford and Wigan Athletic.
The report claims Forshaw will link up with Blackburn for the rest of the season, adding a wealth of experience to the Rovers ranks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.