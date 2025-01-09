Former Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough midfielder on the move as loan decision made
Stoke City sanctioned a move for the 29-year-old in the summer and he made 13 league appearances under John Eustace.
There has been plenty of change at Stoke in Baker’s absence, with Steven Schumacher and Narcis Pelach both receiving their marching orders.
Mark Robins is now at the helm and has opted to bring Baker back into the fold.
Speaking to Rovers TV, Blackburn boss Eustace said: “It’s a shame because Lewis had done a fantastic job for us since he came in, not just on the pitch but off it as well with his influence in the dressing room.
“He’s been a captain throughout his career, the lads love him to bits and he’s really supported the rest of the group when he hasn’t played.
“The way he trained with us every day was fantastic and the way he conducted himself off the pitch was very, very good. We’re losing a gentleman and someone who really helped the group.
“It’s unfortunate that he’s going, but it gives someone else the opportunity to step up. First and foremost, we brought him here because he’s a good footballer and he stepped up when we needed him to. He’s going to be a loss, that’s for sure.”
Baker spent eight years as a senior professional at Chelsea without becoming a first-team regular.
He found himself trapped in the loan system, making eight temporary moves away from Stamford Bridge.
Three of those switches took him to Yorkshire, as Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Leeds all borrowed his services.
