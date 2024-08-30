Former Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough midfielder completes Championship loan move
The 29-year-old has been on Stoke’s books since 2022 and is seven appearances short of hitting the 100 mark for the Potters.
However, has been allowed to depart and link up with Blackburn for the duration of the 2024/25 campaign.
Speaking to Rovers TV, Baker said: “I’m really excited to get going because the club have had a great start to the new campaign and I hope I can add to that. “We had some discussions earlier on in the window and they picked back up again in the last 48 hours, which I was delighted about.
“I had long discussions with my agent about it and we felt it was a place where I can really improve and help bring my qualities to the team.”
A product of Chelsea’s academy, Baker was loaned out regularly over the course of his eight years as a professional at Stamford Bridge.
Three of his loan moves took him to Yorkshire, where he represented Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds and Middlesbrough.
His permanent move to Stoke represented a fresh start and he initially established himself as a key figure for the club. However, he has since slipped down the pecking order.
Baker explained: “I wasn’t going to be in the plans at my previous club, this was an opportunity that arose and it was something I wanted to get stuck into.
“Every time I’ve come away to Rovers, it’s been a difficult place to play at and the fans have always been right behind the team whenever I’ve played at Ewood Park.
“I’m a central midfielder that likes to be about everything and I’m more experienced now to try and help everyone around me and to be a team player who gives everything whenever he plays.”
