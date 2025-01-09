Former Huddersfield Town coach Narcis Pelach has joined West Ham United as a first-team coach to work alongside Graham Potter.

Pelach, who had two spells as Huddersfield’s interim head coach, was recently axed from his role as Stoke City boss.

Despite the short-lived and unsuccessful nature of his Potters tenure, Pelach has bounced back with a high-profile gig.

He has formed part of Potter’s coaching team alongside Bruno, Billy Reid and Xavi Valero. Potter has replaced Julen Lopetegui as the club’s new head coach.

Narcis Pelach has joined West Ham United as a first-team coach. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Potter said: “I am delighted to be here. It was important to me that I waited until a job came along that I felt was right for me, and equally that I was the right fit for the club I am joining. That is the feeling I have with West Ham United.”

Pelach provided assistance to both Carlos Corberan and Mark Fotheringham at Huddersfield, taking the first-team reins following the pair’s respective departures.

He then worked closely with Neil Warnock, helping to keep the Terriers in the Championship in the dying embers of the 2022/23 campaign.

Neil Warnock was helped by Narcis Pelach as he oversaw a great escape at Huddersfield Town. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Pelach left to work with former Terriers boss David Wagner at Norwich City, before Stoke gave him an opportunity to be a number one.

Following his recent sacking, Stoke’s sporting director Jon Walters said: “Narcis is a talented coach with huge potential, he works relentlessly hard and I have no doubt that he will go on to achieve success in the future.