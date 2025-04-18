Former Leeds United midfielder issues verdict on future of Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper
The 25-year-old has been a revelation between the sticks at Bramall Lane since his move from Plymouth Argyle in the summer.
Naturally, his form has led some fans to worry that his future may lie away from South Yorkshire, especially if the Blades miss out on promotion.
A number of clubs, including their Yorkshire rivals Leeds, appear likely to be in the market for a talented stopper in the summer.
Cooper’s age, ability and status as a homegrown player make him an incredibly attractive option, but Prutton can see a future for the goalkeeper at Bramall Lane.
He told Football League World: "Michael Cooper has had an extremely decent season for Sheffield United. [He is] a real presence in both personality and play. I’ve been impressed with what he’s done and how he’s gone about it.
"His ability to handle the expectation and pressure of playing for a big club in the Championship is potentially where the interest could come off the back of that. I’m sure Sheffield United would fight tooth and nail to keep him.
"He is seemingly, professionally and ambitiously, in a hurry - but I think he’s found a home at Sheffield United, so I can see him staying."
Prior to his move to Sheffield United, Cooper had spent the entirety of his career at Plymouth. He was snapped for a reported £2m, with the fee potentially rising to £4m with add-ons.
Blades boss Chris Wilder said: "Michael has been one of our major targets, which is why we have persevered on this deal and he was very keen to join.
"He's young at 24, but with over 150 games behind him, so there's experience there too. He's a winner, as proven by the role he played in getting Plymouth into this division, and he now has Championship experience behind him too."
