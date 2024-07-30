Former Leeds United winger Liam McCarron is reportedly in advanced talks about leaving Stoke City for Northampton Town.

McCarron, a former Scotland youth international, was among the many prospects recruited by Leeds while transfer dealings were overseen by their former director of football Victor Orta. He was signed from Carlisle United, having made an early first-team breakthrough at Brunton Park.

Despite impressing at youth level for Leeds, he managed just one first-team appearance for the Whites before being allowed to depart in 2022. He joined Stoke City for an undisclosed fee, penning a three-year deal.

Liam McCarron managed one first-team outing for Leeds United. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

However, the 23-year-old has appeared just once for the Potters over the course of the last two years. He has featured more frequently for the club’s under-21s and also had a loan stint at Port Vale.

He has recently been on trial at Northampton and according to Football Insider, talks about a permanent move to Sixfields have reached an advanced stage.