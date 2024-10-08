Swansea City are running the rule over former Middlesbrough and Hull City defender Cyrus Christie, according to reports.

The 32-year-old is among the most seasoned free agents on the market, having been released by Hull at the end of the 2023/24 season.

He was linked with Rangers last month, amid speculation regarding Gers captain James Tavernier, but a move failed to materialise.

The BBC have claimed Christie has been given the opportunity to train with Championship outfit Swansea. Former Sheffield Wednesday winger Adam Reach is also believed to have been allowed to link up with Luke Williams’ squad.

Although the summer transfer window has long since closed, clubs can still add free agents to their ranks should they have sufficient squad space.

Christie and Reach have both accumulated a wealth of Championship experience and would arguably be shrewd additions for a club seeking seniority.

A Republic of Ireland international, Christie won promotion from the Championship twice during his time at Fulham. The Cottagers had prised him from Middlesbrough and he returned to Yorkshire when he left London, signing for Hull.