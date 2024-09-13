Former Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United defender James Tavernier reportedly believes he has unfinished business at Rangers amid speculation regarding his future.

Nearly a decade has passed since the 32-year-old made Ibrox his home and he has racked up over 450 appearances. However, reports of interest from Turkey and Qatar have fuelled uncertainty over his future.

According to HITC, Tavernier has decided he is not ready to leave Rangers despite having been offered more money in Turkey.

Rangers were thought to be open to sanctioning an exit and had reportedly identified free agent Cyrus Christie as a potential replacement. Tavernier is among the Rangers players to have faced fierce criticism for on-field performances of late.

Rangers captain James Tavernier counts Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United among his former clubs. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The report claims Tavernier considered his options before deciding he wanted to stay with the club who signed him from Wigan Athletic.

Yorkshire-born Tavernier was nurtured by Farsley Celtic and Leeds United before moving into the professional game with Newcastle United. While cutting his teeth with the Magpies, he was loaned to Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham.