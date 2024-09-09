Rangers 'identify' former Hull City and Middlesbrough defender as potential free transfer addition
The 31-year-old has been without a club since the end of the 2023/24 season, when he was released by Hull. He had been on the books of the Tigers for two years and amassed 56 appearances,
According to HITC, he has been looked at by Scottish giants Rangers as a potential replacement for James Tavernier. The Gers captain has been linked with a move away from Ibrox, with clubs in Qatar and Turkey thought to be keen.
Tavernier would leave a significant hole in the Rangers side if he was to depart, having been a mainstay of the side for nearly a decade.
Christie would not perhaps be viewed as a glamorous signing but would add a wealth of experience to the Rangers ranks. He has made over 300 appearances in the Championship, representing the likes of Middlesbrough and Coventry City, and has plied his trade in the Premier League with Fulham.
A quartet of Championship clubs have been credited with interest, including his former club Coventry. Millwall, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle are also believed to be eyeing the defender.
However, he may end up not signing for any of the aforementioned clubs, as he is also said to have options in Greece and Turkey.
