Rangers have reportedly identified former Hull City and Middlesbrough defender Cyrus Christie as a potential free transfer addition.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since the end of the 2023/24 season, when he was released by Hull. He had been on the books of the Tigers for two years and amassed 56 appearances,

Tavernier would leave a significant hole in the Rangers side if he was to depart, having been a mainstay of the side for nearly a decade.

Cyrus Christie left Hull City at the end of the 2023/24 season. | Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Christie would not perhaps be viewed as a glamorous signing but would add a wealth of experience to the Rangers ranks. He has made over 300 appearances in the Championship, representing the likes of Middlesbrough and Coventry City, and has plied his trade in the Premier League with Fulham.

A quartet of Championship clubs have been credited with interest, including his former club Coventry. Millwall, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle are also believed to be eyeing the defender.