The 34-year-old joined the U’s in the January transfer window, penning a short-term deal running until the end of the season. After scoring three goals in 14 appearances, he will be moving on at the end of the current campaign.

In a statement, Cambridge said: “The club would like to place on record its appreciation to all departing players for their hard work and professionalism whilst with Cambridge United, and wish them the very best for the future.”

Lyle Taylor is set to become a free agent. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Taylor started the 2023/24 season as a free agent and had a spell training with Sheffield Wednesday. He had also been linked with Rotherham United, who were said to have their eye on the former Millwall man. However, a move to South Yorkshire never materialised and he sealed a switch to Wycombe Wanderers.

Cambridge came calling in January, handing him a contract to bolster their ranks for the second half of the League One season. Ahead of the summer transfer window, he appears set to be available to snap up as a free agent.