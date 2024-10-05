Former Sheffield United forward Scott Hogan has been snapped up by League Two outfit Milton Keynes Dons.

The 32-year-old had been a free agent since the end of the 2023/24 season, when he was released by Birmingham City.

A seasoned marksman in the EFL, Hogan has spent the last decade in the Championship. Sheffield United are among the clubs he has represented in the second tier, as he was signed on loan by the Blades in 2019.

He will now be plying his trade in League Two for the first time since the 2013/14 season, during which he led the line for Rochdale.

After putting pen to paper, Hogan said: "It's really exciting to be part of something, I've been out of contract so it's been a difficult time, and it had to be something that really got me excited to play football.”

Scott Hogan had a loan spell at Sheffield United in 2019. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The forward, who also counts Brentford, Aston Villa and FC Halifax Town among his former clubs, has become the first signing of the Scott Lindsey era at MK Dons.

He said: “What I was told by Scott Lindsey and Liam Sweeting, about the owners and their ambition, this is going to be a really good place to be and a great project to be a part of."

Lindsey added: "Scott's a brilliant signing. I'm really excited about this one. We had a good conversation, he's 32 years old but plays like he's 22 years old.