Sheffield United academy graduate Kyle Walker has sealed a loan move away from Manchester City.

The 34-year-old is one of the Steel City’s greatest footballing exports and has won six Premier League titles since joining Manchester City in 2017.

A senior England international, he is also a Champions League winner and one of the most decorated players to have emerged from Yorkshire.

However, the jet-heeled right-back has now moved abroad for the first time in his career. He has linked up with Italian giants AC Milan, who have the option to sign him permanently at the end of his temporary spell.

Sheffield United academy product Kyle Walker may have played his final game for Manchester City. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

After putting pen to paper, Walker said: “I’m delighted and proud to sign for AC Milan, a club with such rich history, one I’ve followed since I was a kid. It’s an honour to join and I can’t wait to pull on the Rossoneri shirt and get started.”

Tottenham Hotspur prised Walker from South Yorkshire in 2009 and helped develop him into one of Europe’s most revered defenders during his eight years with the club.

His exploits landed him a move in 2017, with Manchester City forking out a reported £45m for his services.

Sheffield United were credited with interest in re-signing their former star earlier on in the campaign, but a step down to the Championship appeared unlikely.

In a farewell message to Manchester City, Walker said: "Manchester City… where do I start? Signing for this incredible club in 2017 was a dream come true.

“Seven years later, winning 17 trophies, including the Champions League and the famous treble is something I could only have dreamt as a child.

Kyle Walker has spent over seven years as a key figure for Manchester City. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

“To play alongside so many top players has pushed me to be the best version of myself, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity I’ve had at the Etihad.

“A huge thank you to so many people, the coaching staff, the kit men and all the backroom staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes. You make every day enjoyable and provide the platform for us to perform at our best.

“To my teammates, from the moment I walked through the door I felt at home. Thank you for the great memories and for all the success we have shared together. You are friends, but also family for life