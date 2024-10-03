Former Sheffield United stalwart Kieron Freeman has joined the free agent market after being released by Hartlepool United.

The 32-year-old has endured a difficult few years and dropped into the National League with Oldham Athletic last year.

He left the Latics in January and did not seal a return to playing until he was recruited by Hartlepool in August. After a short stay disrupted by injury, Freeman has now departed the Pools and rejoined the free agent market.

In a statement, Hartlepool said: “Hartlepool United can confirm the departure of Kieron Freeman upon the expiration of his short-term contract. The right-back made seven appearances during his time at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Kieron Freeman helped Sheffield United rise from League One to the Premier League. | George Wood/Getty Images

“Having now recovered from an injury sustained against Ebbsfleet United in the middle of September, the club have opted against extending Freeman’s contact. We thank Kieron for his efforts and wish him the best of luck in his future.”

Freeman first arrived at Bramall Lane in 2014, when he joined the Blades on loan from Derby County. He returned to South Yorkshire a year later and was part of two promotion-winning campaigns under Chris Wilder.